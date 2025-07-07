Habiganj's expelled leader of SAD arrested in assault case

An expelled joint convener of the Students Against Discrimination's Habiganj unit was arrested last night in connection with a case filed over assaulting people involved with student movement.

Enamul Haque Shakib, the prime accused in the case, was detained from Kibria Bridge area in Habiganj town around 9:00pm, according to police sources.

AKM Shahabuddin Shaheen, officer-in-charge of Habiganj Sadar Police Station, said, Shakib was arrested by the army and later handed over to the police.

"Shakib is currently in police custody and will be sent to jail following legal procedures," the OC said.

On May 9, four members of the student movement, including the district unit's member secretary Ahmad Reza Hasan Mahdi, came under attack by a group of assailants wielding local weapons. The incident took place near the old hospital's nursing institute as they were returning from a protest demanding a ban on the Awami League. Mahdi and three others suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Following the incident, Mahdi filed a case with Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station on May 11, naming Shakib as the main accused. Shakib had been on the run since the case was filed.

Police earlier arrested two other accused in the case — Nur Alam Chowdhury and Rezaul Hasan Raju — both close associates of Shakib. Acting on intelligence, the army conducted a special drive last night and captured the prime suspect.

Earlier, on May 6, Shakib was expelled from the student body on allegations of breaching organisational discipline, involvement in violence, and misuse of legal processes. The expulsion was jointly announced by district convener Arif Talukder and member secretary Mahdi through a press statement signed by district spokesperson Rasheda Begum.