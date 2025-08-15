Habiganj Chhatra dal leader held with Tk 90,000 'extortion money'

Crime & Justice
Our correspondent, Moulvibazar
Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:14 PM

Acting on a tip-off, a joint forces team raided the area around midnight
Our correspondent, Moulvibazar
A local leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has been arrested by joint forces along with an associate for allegedly extorting Tk 90,000 from a man in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj.

The arrestee, Jamil Chowdhury, is the member secretary of Madhabpur upazila unit of JCD, along with his associate, identified as Monayem Khan, a Chhatra Dal activist, were handed over to Madhabpur Police Station early today.

According to police, the two allegedly held up a man named Arup Chowdhury in Kalikapur village under Baghasura union and demanded Tk 1.5 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, a joint forces team raided the area around midnight and caught the suspects with Tk 90,000 in cash, believed to be part of the extortion money.

Three other individuals -- Panel Mia, Md Rokon, and Nirjon Mia -- reportedly involved in the incident, managed to flee the scene during the raid.

Madhabpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahid Ullah confirmed the arrest, "Two individuals, including a Chhatra Dal leader, were arrested by the joint forces and handed over to us. No case has been filed yet."

In response to the arrest, Habiganj district Chhatra Dal President Shah Rajib Ahmed Ringon said the organisation would not take responsibility for any personal wrongdoing by its members.

