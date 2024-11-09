Guns, ammo recovered in front of Mohammadpur Police Station

Police yesterday recovered a pistol, a revolver, and 37 rounds of ammunition of various calibers from an abandoned bag on the footpath near Mohammadpur Police Station.

The weapons and ammunition were discovered around 6:05pm, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He said a passerby noticed the abandoned bag while walking along the footpath in front of the station and brought it to the police station.

Opening the bag, police found a revolver, a pistol with a magazine, 37 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, a handheld microphone, and a small signal light.

A case is being filed with the police facility, the DC said.