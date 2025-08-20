Gunfire sounds from Myanmar panic Ghumdhum residents

On August 10, heavy gunfire from across the border was also heard throughout the night

Gunfire erupting across the border has created panic among the residents of Ghumdhum union, under Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.

Locals said gunshot sounds were coming from Myanmar Border Guard Police's (BGP) "Left Camp" and "Right Camp" outposts, located opposite Tumbru Bazar. The Left Camp, only 300 yards from Bangladesh border, was the source of the gunfire, they added.

Around 9:30pm yesterday, local youth Mostakim Aziz, who was in Tumbru Bazar, uploaded a video on Facebook in which several rounds of gunfire could be heard.

Local trader Mohammad Shafi said, "I heard 30 to 40 rounds of gunfire. We get terrified when this happens at night. We don't know what's going on across the border."

The Arakan Army took control of both outposts following fierce clashes with the Myanmar junta forces in February last year. The armed group controls nearly 271 kilometres of territory along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Earlier, on August 10, heavy gunfire from across the border was also heard throughout the night. At the time, Lt Col SM Khairul Alam, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-34, said the incident had no impact inside Bangladesh. He suggested that the shooting might have been between the Arakan Army and Rohingya armed groups such as ARSA or RSO. However, he could not be reached for comments after the latest incident.

From July 25 to 27, clashes also broke out in Myanmar's Chakdhala and Douchhari areas, opposite Naikhongchhari. Locals fear that such sporadic skirmishes could escalate into larger conflicts and affect Bangladesh's densely populated border villages.

Meanwhile, reports of clashes between the Arakan Army and Rohingya armed groups have also spread panic among Rohingyas still living in Myanmar. Many fear that junta forces could launch ground or air assaults at any time, worsening the situation.

Despite tight security, Rohingyas continue to cross into Bangladesh. Shahriar Bin Mannan, in charge of refugee camps 26 and 27, said, "After investigation, we confirmed that on Monday night, around 40 to 50 Rohingyas entered Bangladesh and moved towards Ukhiya."

BGB, however, said it is maintaining strict vigilance to prevent illegal infiltration. Lt Col Ashiqur Rahman, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf, said two Bangladeshi human traffickers -- Shamsul Alam and Alamgir Hossain Javed of Naitongpara -- were arrested yesterday, based on intelligence information.

Nur Mohammad, a Rohingya majhi (leader) from Camp-27, said around 200-300 Rohingyas are now being sheltered in Myanmar's Perampuru and Ashikyapara villages along the border, waiting to cross into Bangladesh.

"Families in Rakhine are forced to pay one to five lakh kyat each to the Arakan Army. On top of the ongoing food crisis, this has become unbearable," Nur Mohammad said.

According to international agencies, about 150,000 Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh over the past 18 months. Of them, 121,000 have already completed biometric registration.