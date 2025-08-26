Gunfight on Meghna: ‘Robbers’ attack new police camp in Munshiganj

Police suspect arms used in attack were stolen from other police stations last year

Authorities set up a temporary police camp on a floor of this building in Jamalpur village in Munshiganj on August 22. Photo: Star

Suspected robbers attacked a newly set-up police camp in Munshiganj's Gajaria upazila from trawlers on the Meghna river yesterday, triggering a fierce gun battle with police.

The incident took place around 5:00pm in Jamalpur village under Guagachhia union, just three days after the police outpost was established to rein in robbery and illegal sand extraction in the area.

Gajaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Anwar Alam Azad said 50-60 robbers, armed with firearms and crude bombs, came to the police camp on 5-6 trawlers.

"They fired more than a hundred rounds and exploded multiple crude bombs. In retaliation, police fired 24 rounds. Later, the robbers took off towards Chandpur on the trawlers," the OC said, adding that no police personnel were injured in the attack.

It could not be confirmed until 10:30pm whether the suspected robbers suffered any casualties.

Locals said the assailants were members of the notorious Nayan-Piyas gang, who have long been active in extortion, robbery, and illegal sand lifting.

Witnesses said 5-6 trawlers circled the outpost before the attackers lobbed crude bombs and opened fire at the camp.

Police officials suspected that the attack was carried out in response to the establishment of the camp set up in the area that disrupted the robbers' activities.

"Guagachhia had turned into a safe haven for criminals. They would extort traders and extract sand illegally, earning Tk 50-60 lakh daily. With the camp now in place, their operations have stopped, and that is why they carried out the attack," OC Anwar added.

He also said preparations were underway to file a case with Gajaria Police Station over the incident.

Guagachhia, a remote riverine area, has seen bloody turf wars among rival gangs in recent months.

Authorities set up the temporary police camp in Jamalpur village on August 22 in a bid to contain such criminal activities.

The OC said police suspect that the firearms used in the attack might have been among the weapons looted from the police stations in Munshiganj last year.

"It is unlikely for the gang to possess so many arms on their own. In recent drives in different parts of Gajaria, law enforcers recovered large caches of bullets which were later confirmed to have been looted police ammunition. During one such raid, even holsters of looted weapons were found," the OC added.