Gunfight between cattle smugglers leave father, son dead in Cox’s Bazar

A man and his son were killed during a gunfight between two gangs of cattle smugglers in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar early today.

The deceased are Zafar Alam, 52, and his son Md Selim, 33, of Garjania union of the upazila.

The incident took place at Ghonarpara area in the union around 1:00am, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting Abu Taher Dewan, officer-in-charge of Ramu Police Station.

Locals said a gunfight broke out when members of the gang led by Shaheen was waiting in Maulvighona to receive smuggled cattle from Myanmar side around 12:30am.

At that time, Shaheen's rival gang led by Absar attacked them, according to police and locals.

At one stage of the gunfight, Zafar and Selim came in the line of the fire and were injured critically.

They were immediately taken to Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex in Bandarban, where doctors declared them dead, they said.

Locals said in recent days, a feud between the gangs increased over cattle smuggling and robbery.

"We are conducting raids in the area to arrest the culprits," he said.