Gun-toting BCL man arrested in Ctg

An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League, who was seen in photos published in media brandishing a gun and firing shots at student protesters on July 18 in Muradpur area of Chattogram city, was arrested by police yesterday.

Habibur Rahman Ahnaf, an activist of Omat Gani MES College unit of BCL, was held from port city's Khulshi area and later handed over to Panchlaish Police Station in connection with several cases against him, said Mozammel Hossain, inspector (investigation) of the police station.

"During primary interrogation, Habibur admitted that he took the weapon there following orders from senior party leaders," he said, adding that police are trying to recover the firearm.

So far, four such gun-toting BCL and Jubo League men have been arrested by Rab and police, after their photos carrying firearms were published in media following deadly clashes in the port city that left at least 10 people, including four students, dead.

At least 25 individuals were seen brandishing illegal weapons during the clashes. Of them, 10 have been identified as leaders and activists of BCL, JL, and Swechchhasebak League, said police.