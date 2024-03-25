Gulshan Property: Murshedy can keep possession for 8 weeks

SC issues status quo

Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy will be able to keep the Gulshan building in his possession for eight weeks as the Supreme Court yesterday ordered maintaining status quo on the property.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order yesterday after Murshedy filed a petition challenging an HC order.

Murshedy's lawyer Ahsanul Karim told The Daily Star that there are valid documents to prove that the property was legally transferred to Murshedy.

The HC last week ordered Murshedy to hand over the property to the government, saying that the abandoned property was illegally occupied by the lawmaker.

Lawyer Ahsanul said the HC verdict was flawed because the property was not an abandoned one.

Murshedy was ordered to hand over the property through the secretary at the housing and public works ministry within three months of receiving the HC verdict.

The secretary was asked to submit a report before the court within 15 days of receiving the property.

On October 31, 2022, Supreme Court lawyer Sayedul Haque Suman, now an independent lawmaker, submitted a petition to the HC, stating that Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) had given ownership of a luxurious building of the public works department to Murshedy through forgery.

At yesterday's hearing, senior lawyers Ahsanul Karim and Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza represented Murshedy, a lawmaker from Khulna-4.

Suman's lawyer Aneek R Haque told reporters that the SC order to maintain the status quo will not affect the HC verdict.

The HC verdict ordered Murshedy to hand the property over to the government in 90 days after receiving the copy of the full text of the verdict. As the order to maintain the status quo remains in force for eight weeks, Murshedy will have to comply with the HC verdict within 90 days of receiving the order.