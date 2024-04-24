Crime & Justice
Grocer stabbed dead over Tk10 note in Mymensingh

A youth was stabbed to death and his father sustained critical injuries when neighbours attacked on them over a trifling matter in Mymensingh's Tarakadna upazila last night.

The victim is Iqbal Hossain, 22, a grocer of Digarkadna village in Tarakanda, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting police.

Quoting locals, Md Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station, said an altercation broke out between Iqbal and Faruq Mia at the local Majhiali Bazar around 9:00pm over the exchange of a worn out Tk 10 note.

At one stage, Faruq and his younger brother Parvez Mia stabbed Iqbal to death, he added.

When Iqbal's father Sadek Munshi rushed to the spot to save his son, he was also stabbed indiscriminately.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) and later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the OC.

Police detained two people for interrogation but Faruq and Parvez managed to flee.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to MMCH morgue for autopsy.

No case has been filed yet over the matter, the OC added.

