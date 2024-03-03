Grave robbers strike Manikganj cemetery under cover of darkness

Eight skeletons were allegedly stolen from a graveyard in Manikganj's Shibalaya upazila last night.

According to locals and police, a woman from Barangail village went to visit her child's grave at the Jannatul Baki graveyard around 9:00am today and found the grave partially open.

The graveyard's caretaker Abdur Rafik said that he went to the graveyard after receiving the news of the skeleton theft, where he found eight graves in the graveyard completely empty. Apart from this, another 14 graves were found to be partially open.

He claimed miscreants had stolen the skeletons of those eight graves. The burials in those graves took place between six months to two years ago.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibalaya Police Station Abdur Rauf Sarker said police visited the spot after receiving the information.

Legal action will be taken after the investigation.

Six skeletons were also stolen from another graveyard in Shibalaya area on August 10, 2022, and another skeleton was stolen from Katrasin Dakshinpara the same night. Nine more were stolen from a nearby village on March 30, last year.

The recurring thefts have angered local residents and brought concerns for the safety of the graves.