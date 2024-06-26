Grameen Telecom case: 2 SC lawyers challenge charge framing order

Two Supreme Court lawyers have filed a petition with the High Court challenging a Dhaka court order that framed charges against Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

Lawyers Barrister Md Yousuf Ali and Advocate Jafrul Hasan Sharif, who are part of the 13 accused, submitted the petition to the HC yesterday.

In the petition, they said they have not committed any offence, but the trial court has delivered the charge framing order using a Google based AI tool, which is not permitted by the law.

The entire amount of Tk 25.22 core was the part of the entitlement of the listed 164 individual employees of Grameen Telecom, who contributed to their trade union to pay the expenses including lawyers' fees.

The trade union representative paid the fees to them (lawyers Yousuf and Jafrul) out of that amount and the same does not constitute any offence and therefore, the instant proceedings are liable to be quashed to ensure the ends of justice, the petitioners stated in the petition.

Today, petitioners' lawyer Barrister Aneek R Haque placed the petition before the HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Md Ali Reza for its hearing.

But the bench adjourned the hearing for this week.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC during the hearing today.

Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, a deputy director of the ACC, filed the case with the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka on May 30 last year.

On June 12, Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka framed charges.

On May 2, the court granted them bail.