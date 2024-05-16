Grameen Kalyan's tax evasion case: HC starts rehearing pleas

The High Court today started rehearing of two separate writ petitions that challenged National Board of Revenue (NBR) orders over reassessment of around Tk 600 crore as income tax from Grameen Kalyan for different tax years.

Grameen Kalyan is a nonprofitable and charitable organisation founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman adjourned the hearing and set July 16 and 25 for further hearing on the matters.

During the hearing, Grameen Kalyan's lawyer Sarder Jinnat Ali told the HC that the NBR's orders for reassessment of income tax from Grameen Kalyan is illegal as the organisation has earlier paid the relevant taxes time to time.

The lawyer also said that he will submit some documents to the court in support of his arguments.

Then, the court said the matter will appear before it on May 20 for an order.

Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly, who represented the state, told The Daily Star the HC bench has begun rehearing on Grameen Kalyan's writ petitions following an order from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Last year, a HC bench led by Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar disposed of the two writ petitions filed by Grameen Kalyan in 2017 and allowed it to move appeal before the appellate authority of the NBR challenging its reassessment of the Income tax from 2011-12 to 2016-17 tax years.

NBR in its appeal said that Grameen Kalyan has filed the review petition with NBR with a declaration that Grameen Kalyan will not move any appeal against the reassessment.

So, the HC has no authority to allow Grameen Kalyan to move an appeal against the reassessment order, AAG Tahmina Poly said.