Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 4, 2024 01:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 01:18 AM

Grameen Kalyan: Verdict over reassessment of income tax withdrawn

A High Court bench has withdrawn its verdict rejecting two petitions that challenged the National Board of Revenue's order reassessing the income tax owed by Grameen Kalyan for different tax years to be Tk 600 crore.

Grameen Kalyan is a non-profitable and charitable organisation founded by Muhammad Yunus, who is now the chief adviser of the interim government.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman, which delivered judgement on August 4, sent the documents to the chief justice on September 8.

Grameen Kalyan's lawyer Sarder Jinnat Ali said the HC bench recalled the verdict as SM Maniruzzaman felt embarrassed to write the judgement.

He felt embarrassed as he was a party in the case when he was a lawyer earlier, the lawyer said.

The chief justice may assign another HC bench for a fresh hearing of the petitions.

Grameen KalyanMuhammad Yunus
