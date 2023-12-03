Grameen Kalyan: SC orders status quo on ex-workers' profit share demand

The Supreme Court today issued status quo on the demand by 106 former workers of Grameen Kalyan seeking a part of net profit of the company and the HC verdict on it till February 5 next year.

An order of status quo has been issued on the "subject matter" regarding the demand and the High Court verdict, and this order will continue till February 5, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, said.

The former employees are demanding share of the profit which the company earned from 2006 to 2013.

The apex court judge passed the order following a petition filed by the 106 former workers of Grameen Kalyan seeking stay on a HC verdict.

The HC on November 30 scrapped the Labour Appellate Tribunal's verdict that justified the demand of 106 former workers of Grameen Kalyan, saying that the tribunal has no jurisdiction to give an interpretation on whether the workers are entitled to part of its profit under the Labour Act.

Only the labour court can give an interpretation under the law, said the HC.

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus is the founder and chairman of Grameen Kalyan, a charitable organisation.

Today, the apex court chamber judge also sent the stay petition to its full bench for hearing the matter on February 5.

The judge also asked the ex-employees to file a leave to appeal petition with the SC against the HC verdict by this time.

While talking to The Daily Star Today, Grameen Kalyan's lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said the former workers of Grameen Kalyan are not entitled to get any profit under the law.

The Labour Appellate Tribunal had declared the demand valid going beyond its jurisdiction as it is only empowered to give an interpretation if there is any dispute over any contract between the company and the workers under section-231 of the Labour Act-2006, he told The Daily Star.

But no contract was signed between the Grameen Kalyan and its workers, and therefore, the judgement delivered by the tribunal on April 3 violating the law, Mamun said.

Meanwhile, workers' lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told this correspondent that the HC verdict will not be effective following SC chamber judge's order of status quo.