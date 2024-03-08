Grameen Kalyan must pay Tk 119cr as income tax

HC rejects the firm’s applications

The High Court found valid the government claim that Grameen Kalyan, a non-profit established by Prof Muhammad Yunus, owes the government Tk 119 core in income tax.

The amount is due from seven years following the 2011-2012 tax year, said the HC verdict delivered yesterday.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir delivered the verdict after rejecting seven income tax reference applications filed by Grameen Kalyan which challenged the legality of the claims made by the government.

More details of the verdict will be known after the full text is released.

Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly told The Daily Star that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) earlier claimed Tk 555.94 crore in income tax from Grameen Kalyan for the tax years from 2011-2012 to 2016-2017.

Grameen has paid Tk 436.65 crore, and as per the verdict, it must pay the rest, she said.

The deputy commissioner of taxes will issue a notice with a deadline to Grameen in this regard.

Grameen Kalyan's lawyer Sarder Jinnat Ali told this correspondent that his client would decide whether it would move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.