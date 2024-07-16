Grameen Kalyan: HC fixes July 25 for delivering verdict on petitions

The High Court today fixed July 25 for delivering verdicts on two separate writ petitions that challenged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) orders over the reassessment of around Tk 600 crore as income tax from Grameen Kalyan for different tax years.

Grameen Kalyan is a nonprofitable and charitable organisation founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Yesterday, the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman set July 25 as the date for delivering judgement after concluding the hearing on the matters.

During the hearing, senior lawyers Fida M Kamal and Sarder Jinnat Ali appeared for Grameen Kalyan while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly argued for the state.

The petitioners' lawyers told the HC that the NBR's orders for a reassessment of income tax from Grameen Kalyan are illegal as the organisation has earlier paid the relevant taxes from time to time.

AAG Tahmina Poly earlier told The Daily Star that an HC bench led by Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar had earlier disposed of the two writ petitions filed by Grameen Kalyan in 2017 and allowed it to move an appeal before the appellate authority of the NBR challenging its reassessment of the Income-tax for 2011-12 to 2016-17 tax years.

NBR in its appeal said that Grameen Kalyan has filed the review petition with NBR with a declaration that Grameen Kalyan will not move any appeal against the reassessment.

So, the HC has no authority to allow Grameen Kalyan to move an appeal against the reassessment order, Tahmina Poly added.