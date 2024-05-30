Graft rampant, damaging all achievements: Justice MA Hafiz

Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, said rampant corruption is damaging all the achievements of our country.

"The mentality for becoming rich within a very short time without caring about ethics and principles has led us into a big disaster"

"How a public servant with limited salary come to own crores of taka or even hundred crores of taka stuns the countrymen. So, the state must take responsibility to prevent these things. Then the country will benefit," he said.

He was speaking at a farewell reception held on his last working day at the Appellate Division's Courtroom-2 in the Supreme Court.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon accorded the reception.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, other judges of the Appellate Division, and lawyers and law officers of the SC were present on the occasion.

Justice Abdul Hafiz, who was elevated as a judge of the Appellate Division from the High Court Division on April 25, will retire on Saturday (June 1).

In a written speech, he told the felicitation ceremony today that the false cases pose a threat to justice.

"False cases are constantly being filed in connection with property, crime, and women and children abuse and rights issues. Such cases are being used as a tool to harass opponents. The Judiciary has to bear its burden," he said.

Justice Abdul Hafiz said good qualities like creativity, forgiveness, kindness, love, knowledge, skill, curiousness, hatred of sin, justice, magnanimity and insight should be encouraged in the minds of countrymen.

Bloodshed, selfishness and destructive activities should be avoided and citizens should be encouraged to live honestly, he said.

"And for that, proper enforcement of the law is required. Judiciary is performing its duty in order to protect the weak, prevent corruption, ensure fair rights, resist social injustice, and to protect peace and security of the country and people. The judiciary has huge responsibility but it has a shortage of adequate manpower. There is a need to increase the manpower of the courts including appointing more judges which will yield positive results in establishing the rule of law," Justice Abdul Hafiz added.