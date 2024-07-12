Graft probe: Ctg police recommends dismissal of ADC Kamrul

Send report to HQ

Chattogram Metropolitan Police has recommended dismissal of its Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Hasan after an internal probe found him guilty of misappropriating Tk 13.31 lakh allocated for the food bills of the arrestees kept in the lockup of the metropolitan magistrate's court.

Kamrul, who served as ADC (prosecution) and ADC (crime) of CMP, is now attached to the CMP's Public Order Management Division.

Police sources said around Tk 13.31 lakh was withdrawn as food bills from the public exchequer from 2021 to June 2023 when Kamrul worked as ADC (prosecution).

On July 9, a Chattogram court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all movable and immovable assets of Kamrul and his wife worth Tk 11.34 crore following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. The ACC has been probing allegations of amassing illegal wealth by him in Chattogram and Dhaka.

In the probe report to the Police Headquarters, the CMP has recommended firing ADC Kamrul for embezzling the money, according to sources.

The probe committee was led by CMP Additional Commissioner (crime and operation) Abdul Mannan Miah, while Deputy Commissioner (Traffic-North) Joynul Abedin Tito was its member.

Punitive measures are also recommended against Inspector Atiqur Rahman of CMP's Detective Branch, who was in-charge of the billing section until September 9, 2023, and two other staffers of the section for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement, said a CMP source.

CMP Additional Commissioner Mannan told The Daily Star, "The internal probe committee found ADC Kamrul and others guilty during the investigation, and we have forwarded to the Police Headquarters the findings with the recommendation of sacking him."

Now the PHQ and ministry will decide their fate, he added.

Court sources said the daily allocation for food of an arrestee in police station and court lockups is Tk 150, with Tk 75 allocated for a meal per arrestee. But the ADC and others used to make the bill of Tk 37.5 per meal without providing the arrestees with any food. Police rather took money from the arrestees' families to provide food.

On May 31, 2023, the ACC launched an inquiry into the allegations of illegal assets of ADC Kamrul and his wife Saima Begum. Kamrul was summoned to the ACC Chattogram office on August 14 for questioning.

After the inquiry, ACC Assistant Director Emran Hossain of Chattogram office submitted a report to its headquarters on May 13 this year.