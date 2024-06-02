Graft case: SC stays HC acquittal of former land ministry official

The Supreme Court today stayed till July 1 the High Court verdict that acquitted former land ministry official Md Kutub Uddin Ahmed from a corruption case in which he was sentenced to five years' imprisonment.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the HC verdict.

The apex court judge also fixed July 1 for further hearing of the petition.

Kutub Uddin cannot get released from jail following the SC chamber judge's order, Advocate Titus Hillol Rema, a lawyer for the ACC, told The Daily Star.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while senior lawyers M Yusuf Hossain Humayun and Shah Monjurul Hoque stood for Kutub Uddin during the hearing today.

On May 29, the HC scrapped a lower court verdict that sentenced the land ministry's former administrative officer Kutub Uddin to five years' imprisonment in the corruption case.

The HC also acquitted him from the charges of the case, observing that the trial court convicted and sentenced him on "surmise conjecture" and failed to apply judicial mind in delivering its verdict.

A special court in Dhaka on February 14, 2022, convicted Kutub Uddin and sentenced him to five years imprisonment in the case filed on charge of influencing the allocation of a 10-katha plot in Gulshan in the names of some of his relatives, including his father-in-law, using fake documents.