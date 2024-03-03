Graft case: Prof Yunus, seven others get bail

A Dhaka court today granted bail to Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and seven others in connection with a case filed over misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after they surrendered before the court and filed petitions with it, seeking bail.

The seven others are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, M Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee.

Prof Yunus, along with his lawyers, reached the court at around 2:30pm.

On February 2, Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, a deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), filed the charge sheet with the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka against Prof Yunus and 13 others.

On January 29, the ACC approved the charge sheet.

On May 30 last year, Gulshan Anwar filed the case with the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka.