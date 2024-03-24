Graft case: Ex-secretary Proshanto Kumar Roy sent to jail after surrender

A Dhaka court today sent former secretary Proshanto Kumar Roy to jail after he surrendered in a case filed for amassing about Tk 1.25 crore beyond his known source of income.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Proshanto through his lawyer submitted a bail petition and moved it.

During the hearing, defence lawyer Abdul Hye Mamun told the court that his client got anticipatory bail from the High Court for a period of six weeks after the case was filed.

Later his client surrendered before the trial court and the judge ordered that the accused would be on bail as he was before. Being instructed, his client did not misuse the privilege of bail. So, he sought permanent bail on any terms and conditions.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam opposed the bail petition saying the charges brought against the accused were primarily proved. So, the petition should be rejected, he added.

Upon hearing both the sides, the judge turned down the defence pleas and sent the accused to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On June 5 last year, ACC's Deputy Director Mashiur Rahman filed the case with its integrated district office against Proshanto Roy, who was also the project director of "Ekti Bari Ekti Khamar" project, for amassing about Tk 1.25 crore beyond his known source of income.

Investigators also found that the former secretary laundered huge money in Australia through hundi.

According to the case statement, the ACC issued a notice to the accused to file a wealth statement on December 8, 2019. Proshanto, who was secretary of the Rural Development and Cooperative Division, submitted the wealth statement on February 2, 2020.

He declared having moveable and immoveable properties worth about Tk 2,78,67,540. However, ACC's investigator found the total amount of his moveable and immoveable properties worth Tk 3,99,17,356.

"He concealed wealth about Tk 1,20,49,816 in his wealth statement which is a punishable offence," reads the case statement.