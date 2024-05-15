Graft case: Ex-MP, four others’ bail cancelled, sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Kamrul Ashraf Khan (Poton), former lawmaker and owner of Poton Traders, and four others to jail after cancelling their ad-interim bail in a corruption case.

The case was filed against them on November 26 last year on charges of misappropriating 72,000 tonnes of government-imported urea fertiliser, valued at Tk 582 crore, during transportation.

The other accused are General Manager Shahadat Hossain and General Manager (Management) Nazmul Hossain Badal of M/S Poton Traders, its north bengal representative Md Sohrab Hossain and its Khulna and Noapara unit's representative Md Ataur Rahman.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Ashraf and four others surrendered before it and sought extension of their ad-interim bail, ACC Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol.

During today's hearing, the prosecution said the charges brought against the accused have been primarily found to be true and they should be sent to jail after cancelling their bail in the case. Moreover, no accused in such a case can stay out of jail, said the prosecution.

While the defence argued in support of granting bail to their clients.

Ten days after filing of the case, Poton and four others on December 6 last year got ad-interim bail from another Dhaka court.

On November 26, ACC Deputy Director Md Rafikuzzaman filed the case against them with the commission's Dhaka-1 office.

According to the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) investigation report, the corporation had an agreement with Poton Traders to deliver 3.93 lakh tonnes of urea imported from the Middle East to government warehouses in FY22.

As per rules, fertilisers are supposed to reach the warehouses within 50 days of their release. However, the contractor never delivered 72,000 tonnes of fertiliser, the report says.

The ACC filed a case after the preliminary investigation following a directive of the High Court to investigate the alleged embezzlement.

Last May, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation filed a Tk 1,163 crore money recovery suit against Poton Traders for misappropriating 72,000 tonnes of imported urea fertiliser during transportation.

In June, the High Court also asked the ACC to prove the allegation and submit the probe report to the court within 60 days.

Earlier in July, a high-powered probe committee formed by Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation has found involvement of M/S Poton Traders, a contracting firm in embezzlement of 71,801 tonnes of imported chemical fertiliser.