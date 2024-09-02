Graft case: charges against ex-additional IGP, wife accepted

A Dhaka court today accepted the charges brought against former additional inspector general of Police (IGP) M Shamsuddoha Khandaker and his wife Ferdowsi Sultana Khandaker in two casesfiled over over amassing wealth worth Tk 30.35 crore and concealing wealth statement of Tk 36.91 crore.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission's probe, the couple laundered Tk 62.34 crore.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after reviewing the case dockets and relevant documents.

The court has set October 30 for a hearing on the charge framing against the couple.

ACC Assistant Director Khorshed Alam, also investigation officer of two graft cases, on July 2 submitted two charge sheets, accusing Shamsuddoha, also former chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), and Ferdowsi.

One of the charge sheets revealed that Shamsuddoha illegally acquired Tk 2.87 crore and concealed wealth information worth Tk 8.44 crore. Another charge sheet stated that Ferdowsi amassed Tk 27.48 crore beyond known sources of income and concealed assets worth Tk 28.47 crore.

The investigation further alleged that Shamsuddoha abetted his wife in acquiring the illegal wealth.

Shamsuddoha began his career as an assistant superintendent of police on August 28, 1986, and became an additional IGP in 2011. He served as the chairman of BIWTA from September 1, 2011, to February 28, 2015, according to the probe report.