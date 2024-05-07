Graft case against PK Halder: Order on charge sheet acceptance on June 10

A Dhaka court today fixed June 10 to decide whether charges brought against 23 people, including former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, will be accepted in a case filed over embezzlement of Tk 70.82 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court set the date after the charge sheet was placed before it.

On April 29, Anti-Corruption Commission's Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet to a court.

The other accused are: Amitav Adhikari, managing director of Anan Chemical Ltd, and its directors Pritish Kumar Halder, Uzzal Kumar Nandi, Purnima Rani Halder, Ratan Kumar Biswas, Omar Sharif and Rajib Som, ILFSL former managing director Rashedul Haque, former acting managing director Syed Abed Hasan, Vice-President Nahida Runai, Assistant Vice-President Al Mamun Sohag, Senior Manager Rafsan Riad Chowdhury and Company Secretary Rafiqul Islam Khan, ILFSL Directors Nurul Alam, Nasim Anwar, Md Nuruzzaman, MA Hashem, Md Abul Hashem, Zahirul Alam, Anwarul Kabir, Nowsherul Islam and Vashudev Banerjee.

Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, the prime accused in the case, was arrested in Ashoknagar, India, on May 14 of 2022 on charges of money laundering.

Uzzal, Rashedul and Rafsan were earlier arrested and are now in jail custody. Uzzal and Rashedul had also confessed to the embezzlement. Nineteen others were shown fugitives in the charge sheet.

The charge sheet stated that the accused took Tk 70.82 crore from the ILFSL and the amount stood at Tk 103 crore along with interest until October 16, 2022 which was embezzled and laundered by the accused.

The case is one of 52 filed against PK Halder and 85 other people between 2020 and 2022 in connection with the embezzlement of Tk 3,400 crore from various financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and his family.

On January 24 of 2021, the ACC filed the case against PK Halder and 22 others with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that Uzzal, one of directors of the fake company "Anan Chemical Ltd", and Rashedul in collusion with PK Halder and others took Tk 70.82 crore as loan and laundered the money.

Earlier on October 8 last year, another Dhaka court sentenced PK Halder, to 22 years of imprisonment in a case filed over laundering Tk 80 crore to Canada and amassing about Tk 426 crore illegally.