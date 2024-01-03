Graft case against Papia: HC orders to finish trial in 3 months

The High Court today directed the lower court concerned to finish trial proceedings of a corruption case filed against Jubo Mohila League's expelled leader Shamima Nur Papia in three months.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka on August 4, 2020 on charges of amassing about Tk 6.24 crore illegally.

The HC today, also ordered the jail authorities to produce the accused before the trial court on scheduled dates of hearing of the case, ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain delivered the verdict after holding hearing of a petition filed by Papia last year seeking bail in the case.

Papia's lawyer Md Robiul Alam Budu said that the HC asked the trial court to consider bail for Papia if it cannot dispose of the case in three months.

He said he prayed to the HC to grant bail to his client on the grounds that Papia is a woman and has been suffering in jail for three years and 10 months and she has a baby.

Papia has been granted bail in three other cases, Advocate Robiul added.

On October 12, 2020, Papia and Sumon were jailed for 20 years in a case filed for possessing illegal firearms.