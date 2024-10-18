Graft allegations: Travel ban imposed on ex-army chief Aziz, wife

A Dhaka court yesterday issued a travel ban on former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed and his wife Dilshad Nahar Kakoli over graft allegations.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Mohammad Zakaria, who leads the inquiry team, submitted an application, said an ACC official working in the court.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the ACC, he said.

The ACC application said that an inquiry is underway into the corruption allegations against Aziz and his wife. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent them from leaving the country.