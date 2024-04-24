Graft Allegations: HC asks ACC to submit report on ex-IGP Benazir after two months

The High Court yesterday directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a progress report on the enquiry into reported allegations of corruption against former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, his wife and two daughters, before it after two months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadot Hossain passed the order following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Salah Uddin Reagan seeking necessary directives.

During the hearing, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC bench that the commission has formed a committee to probe the allegations against Benazir Ahmed, his wife and two daughters, and has fixed the terms of the enquiry.

Meanwhile, senior lawyers Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza and Shah Monjurul Hoque, who appeared for Benazir Ahmed, opposed the writ petition saying there was no inaction or failure on the part of ACC and that it had already formed a committee to probe the allegations.

They appealed to the HC bench to reject the petition.

Sarwar Hossain and Manoj Kumar Bhowmik appeared for the writ petitioner during the hearing.

Petitioner's lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik told The Daily Star that his client had earlier sent legal notice to the ACC to take necessary measures in regards to the investigative reports titled "Benazirer Ghore Aladiner Cherag" and "Baner Jamite Benazirer Resort" published on the daily Kaler Kantho on March 31 and April 2, respectively.

"But the ACC has not taken any action to this effect. So, my client decided to file a writ petition challenging the inaction and failure of the ACC."