Graft allegations: Court issues travel bans on ex-AL MP Golap, 4 others

A Dhaka court today issued separate travel bans on five individuals, including former Awami League lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Golap and current Rajuk Chief Engineer Ujjwal Mallick, in connection with corruption allegations.

The three others are former deputy governor Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, his wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury, and their daughter Nandita Sur Chowdhury.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the orders after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted three separate applications in this regard, an ACC official working in the court told The Daily Star.

ACC Public Prosecutors Mahmud Hossain Jahangir and Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the petitions on behalf of the ACC, he said.

The ACC applications stated that inquiries are underway into the graft allegations against Golap, Ujjwal, Shitangshu, Suparna, and Nandita. Therefore, a travel ban is necessary to prevent them from leaving the country.

The judge sent copies of the orders to the Special Superintendent of Police (Immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.