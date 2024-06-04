Graft allegations: Benazir unlikely to appear before ACC on June 6

As no response came from former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's side to the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) summons, it is unlikely that he would appear before it, said sources.

Although the ACC sent the summons notice to his Gulshan residence last week, no one from Benazir's family received the letter. Till today, the notice was at the guardroom of their Gulshan residence amid speculations that the ex-cop and his family have left the country.

On May 28, the ACC issued a notice to Benazir Ahmed and his family for interrogation over the allegations that he amassed illegal wealth through corruption. According to the notice, Benazir Ahmed was summoned on June 6, his wife Zeeshan Mirza and two daughters on June 9.

Sources said, considering the current development, it is unlikely that Benazir Ahmed will appear before the ACC for questioning on Thursday.

Benazir's lawyers did not provide any information about the whereabouts of the former IGP and his family. They have also refrained from commenting on whether he will appear before the ACC.

Sources at immigration police confirmed to The Daily Star that Benazir Ahmed and her family members left for Singapore on a Singapore Airlines flight at night on May 4.

A reliable source close to Benazir said that Benazir went to Singapore with some medical papers of his wife. However, he did not confirm whether Benazir Ahmed is currently in Singapore or any other country.

Moreover, it is uncertain how the corruption charges against Benazir will proceed as he is not in the country.

Asked what will happen if Benazir does not appear before the ACC, ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah told The Daily Star, "We have requested him (Benazir) to submit a statement on the corruption allegations raised against him. He is expected to come and speak on his behalf – that is what we are hoping for."

"We don't really know where he is right now. We have not issued any travel ban against him or any of his family members," he added.

"The investigation team is probing allegations of corruption against Benazir Ahmed. If they think they need to summon him again to get his statement, they can do so. The investigation committee is completely independent."