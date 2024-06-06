Graft Allegations: Benazir seeks 15 days to appear before ACC

Former IGP Benazir Ahmed may not appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission for questioning today as he has sought 15 days to appear before the commission.

His lawyer on behalf of him applied for the time, Md Jahurul Haque, ACC commissioner (investigation), in reply to a query from a journalist at the ACC headquarters yesterday.

"I don't know exactly. But I heard he [Benazir] applied for time," said the commissioner.

"The investigation team will decide about it [summons]. It is their matter. They will know better."

On May 28, the anti-graft body issued a notice to Benazir and his family for interrogation over the allegations that he amassed illegal wealth through corruption. According to the notice, Benazir was summoned to appear before the ACC today, his wife Zeeshan Mirza and two daughters on June 9.

Although the ACC sent the summons notice to his Gulshan residence last week, no one from Benazir's family received the letter. Till yesterday, the letter remained at the guardroom of their Gulshan residence amid speculations that the ex-IGP and his family had left the country.

However, it is still unknown whether Benazir's wife and two daughters will appear before the anti-graft body on June 9.