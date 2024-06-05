Graft allegations: Benazir seeks 15 days to appear before ACC

Former IGP Benazir Ahmed may not appear before the ACC for questioning tomorrow as he has sought 15 days to appear before the commission.

The lawyer on behalf of Benazir applied for the time, said ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Md Jahurul Haque today responding to a query from a journalist while talking to reporters at the ACC's headquarters.

"I don't know exactly. But, I heard, he (Benazir) applied for time," said the ACC commissioner.

"The investigation team will decide about it [summons]. It is their matter. They will know better," he added.

On May 28, the ACC issued a notice to Benazir and his family for interrogation over the allegations that he amassed illegal wealth through corruption. According to the notice, Benazir was summoned to appear before ACC tomorrow (June 6), his wife Zeeshan Mirza and two daughters on Sunday (June 9).

Although the ACC sent the summons notice to his Gulshan residence last week, no one from Benazir's family received the letter. Till yesterday, the letter remained at the guardroom of their Gulshan residence amid speculations that the ex-IGP and his family had left the country.

However, it is still unknown whether Benazir's wife and two daughters will appear before the ACC on June 9.