Graft allegations against ex-IGP Benazir: ACC forms probe body

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started an enquiry into the allegations of corruption against former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.

The commission has formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin told reporters at a press briefing at the ACC headquarters today.

The ACC secretary said legal actions will be taken according to the relevant laws of the ACC after an investigation.

She said the anti-graft body approved investigating the allegations against Benazir on April 18 after several media reported that the former police official had illegally amassed a huge fortune.

On March 31, a national daily published a report on Benazir's alleged corruption. Several electronic media also published reports on the allegations a day later.