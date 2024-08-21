Graft allegations: ACC to probe 2 ex-ministers, 3 former MPs

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday decided to launch probes against five former members of parliament, including two former ministers, for allegedly amassing wealth illegally.

According to an ACC source, the lawmakers who will be investigated are former minister of shipping Shajahan Khan (Madaripur-2), former minister of primary and mass education Mostafizur Rahman Fizar (Dinajpur-5), Awami League Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil (Netrokona-3), Jannat Ara Henry (Sirajganj-2) and former general secretary of Jubo Mohila League Apu Ukil (lawmaker from reserved seat).

Meanwhile, ACC also launched probes against Ashraful Alam Khokan, a former deputy press secretary to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Md Jahangir Alam, a former personal assistant to the ex-PM, for their alleged corruption.

ACC sources said the decision came after allegations were made against Khokan, who holds dual citizenship of Bangladesh and the United States, that he has amassed a vast amount of wealth through corruption. ACC has found that four private cars are registered in his name.

Khokan held the post of PM's deputy press secretary from 2013 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Alam, who served the former PM for a long time, has many graft allegations against his name, said a senior official of ACC.

According to the sources, he was removed from the position last year as multiple allegations of corruption surfaced against him. He, however, continued his illegal activities representing himself as the PM's assistant, they added.

On July 14, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) ordered the freezing of bank accounts belonging to Jahangir, his wife Kamrun Nahar, and their related entities.

Jahangir is a resident of Naharkhil village in Khilpara Union of Chatkhil Upazila, Noakhali. He is a former vice president of the Noakhali district Awami League and had sought nomination for the last parliamentary election from the Noakhali-1 constituency.