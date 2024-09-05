Graft allegations: ACC to investigate ex-ministers, lawmaker

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch an investigation into corruption allegations against former social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali, and lawmaker Md Akhteruzzaman Babu.

Akhtarul Islam, deputy director and public relations officer of the ACC, confirmed this information today.

The decision followed preliminary intelligence reports indicating alleged misuse of power, illegal accumulation of wealth, money laundering, and procurement-related corruption.