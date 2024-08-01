Graft Allegation: Matiur goes on early retirement amid probe

The government granted early retirement to former customs official Matiur Rahman, who was embroiled in allegations of corruption in June.

Over a month ago, the finance ministry transferred him to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) from the Customs, Excise & VAT Appellate Tribunal of which he was the president.

The government also removed Matiur from the position of director of state-run Sonali Bank PLC in June amid allegations over his illegal wealth.

Matiur applied for voluntary retirement on completion of his 25 years in service, said an IRD order yesterday.

The application was granted, and he will go on voluntary retirement without financial benefits on August 28.

Allegations of corruption surfaced after his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat posted on social media a photo of a sacrificial goat before Eid and wrote that the animal cost Tk 12 lakh.

The post went viral with many pointing out that Matiur, as a grade-1 NBR official, had a basic monthly salary of Tk 78,000.

The Anti-Corruption Commission launched an investigation into the sources of Matiur and his family members' wealth.

In early July, a Dhaka court ordered confiscation of all moveable and immovable properties owned by him and his family members on charges of corruption, involvement in insider trading, and making money through the purchase of shares through private placement.

His involvement in the stock market raised questions since he was a tax collector.

An analysis of his and his family's shareholding in at least 15 publicly listed companies early last month showed that the top official and his family held 9.8 crore shares and the market value as of last month was Tk 174 crore.

On June 24, a Dhaka court issued a travel ban on Matiur and his family members.

Contacted yesterday, Matiur said he sought voluntary retirement because of the trial.

"I have never indulged in corruption in my workplace. Rather, I faced harassment and opposition from vested quarters when I tried to carry out automation of customs processes," he added.