Graft allegation: Court issues travel ban on RAB-2 official

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Uttam Kumar Biswas, an additional superintendent of police of RAB-2, in connection with an allegation of corruption against him.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Assistant Director Md Ruhul Haque, also the enquiry officer, applied to the court in this regard, said an ACC lawyer.

In the application, the ACC said an enquiry was initiated against Uttam Kumar into different irregularities and corruption allegations of undeclared wealth.

"Since Uttam Kumar received a notice from the ACC regarding his wealth statements and his wife, he has been closing a number of accounts after withdrawing money from those," read the application.

"He has not cooperated in anyway since beginning of the enquiry. Moreover, he has been trying to hamper the enquiry by providing false and misleading information at different times that caused unnecessary delay," it also said.

"He is planning to close all accounts and leave the country. The enquiry may be hampered if he flees abroad. That is why it is absolutely necessary to put a bar on him from going abroad," it added.