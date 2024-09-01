Grabbers erase last vestige of noted globetrotter’s property

Ramnath Biswas, a celebrated globetrotter during the British period, became renowned for his remarkable bicycle journeys across four continents between 1931 and 1940.

After partition of the Indian subcontinent, he relocated to India with his family.

Ramnath's ancestral property in Vidyabhushanpara, Baniachong upazila of Habiganj, spanned across more than four acres and included his residence, a temple, and a pond.

With no heirs to inherit the property, it fell under government ownership as vested property.

Photo: Mintu Deshwara

Despite various proposals to transform his residence into a museum and library, no steps have been taken to preserve his legacy. Meanwhile, locals allege that parts of his property have been illegally grabbed by Abdul Waheed and his family, who reportedly used political influence during the Awami League government's tenure.

Over the past few years, the grabbers demolished all structures on the property, including Ramnath's residence.

The old temple was the last structure standing. However, after the fall of the government on August 5, Waheed and his associates allegedly demolished the temple as well, erasing the final vestige of Ramnath's legacy. This has sparked frustration and anger among local residents.

Abu Saleh Ahmed, a folk researcher and president of Ramnath Smriti Sangsad, condemned the demolition, highlighting the cultural significance of Ramnath's residence.

Tofazzal Sohel, coordinator of a citizens' platform in Habiganj, also called for urgent action to preserve the property, describing Ramnath as a source of pride for Baniachong residents.

Photo: Mintu Deshwara

Sajid Ahmed and Amir Mia, villagers, accused Waheed of dismantling portions of the house in secret, intending to grab the property.

Contacted, Waheed denied the allegations, claiming the structures collapsed due to recent heavy rains. He stated that he had informed Jitu Mia, a local union parishad member, about the incident.

However, Jitu Mia contradicted Waheed's claim, saying although the structures were old, they were not on the verge of collapse.

Prabhangshu Shom Mohan, the acting deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Habiganj, assured that legal action will be taken regarding the matter.