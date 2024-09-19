Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 10:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 10:08 PM

Crime & Justice

Govt to seek extradition of Hasina

Star Digital Report
PM Sheikh Hasina
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Reuters/File

The interim government will seek extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who took shelter in India after the fall of the Awami League government through a students-led mass upsurge on August 5, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today.

Prosecutors of the International Crimes Tribunal have already been appointed and the authorities have made other visible progress for the trial of the ones accused of crimes against humanity during the July students protest.

"Soon, the trial process will begin and then we will seek extradition of former prime minister from India," he said.

Hasina and dozens of other leaders of her cabinet and Awami League are facing cases that accused them of murders during the July-August protests.

A UN fact-finding mission also started working in Bangladesh to investigate all the human rights violations between July 1 and August 15.

