Govt must take action against Benazir

Chunnu tells parliament, Tarana demands names of money launderers to be published

Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday in parliament demanded that the government take serious action against former IGP Benazir Ahmed.

Taking part in an unscheduled discussion, Chunnu, a Jatiyo Party lawmaker, said many like Benazir will get "inspired" if the government does not take action against him.

Chunnu said when leaders of the opposition went abroad for treatment, they were detained for hours at the airport.

"So, it's not possible that someone like Benazir will go abroad without the knowledge of the government. There are so many forces and so many agencies; what information do they gather?" questioned Chunnu.

"The home minister said he did not know whether Benazir had gone abroad or not. Why would he not know? Benazir went through immigration. If the government is not informed by the immigration authorities that Benazir has crossed the immigration, then all the immigration officials should be fired," he also said.

Pointing to Prothom Alo's editorial published yesterday on Benazir's widespread corruption and irregularities, he said committing such levels of corruption is only possible in Bangladesh.

Chunnu said Benazir has been promoted during the tenure of this government. "During the tenure of this government, he amassed so much through corruption," he added.

TARANA DEMANDS LIST OF MONEY LAUNDERERS

Awami League MP Tarana Halim, speaking on a point of order, said there are syndicates everywhere -- for vehicles, roads, rice depots, and cloth distribution. Who are these syndicates? We want to know and their names should be published.

"We want to know whose name is in the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers… We want to know."

She also said names of those who have homes in Canada's Begum Para and have smuggled money should be disclosed in parliament.

She also said the parliamentarians, who are allegedly involved in such a syndicate, should adhere to self-criticism.

Before Tarana ended her speech, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton took the floor and wanted to know what the discussion was about.

"I do not understand what the discussion is about. What are you talking about? Is it a general discussion or is it a budget session discussion? If it's a point of order, then what is the point of order here?" he said.

Pointing to the Deputy Speaker, Liton said, "If you give someone half an hour on a point of order, then none of the rules and regulations of the parliament are being followed. Many MPs are sitting here; their time is valuable. But you have started the general discussion in the name of a point of order."

Later, Deputy Speaker Tuku said the chief whip said the right thing.