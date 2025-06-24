Govt moves to amend CrPC to safeguard rights during arrest, interrogation

Says Law Adviser Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today said the government has prepared a draft amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1898, aiming to ensure stronger safeguarding measures during arrests and interrogations.

"We have drafted an amendment to CrPC to ensure right-based approach and strict safeguarding measures during arrest and interrogation. It'll be cleared very soon," he said while addressing a workshop in the capital.

The Commonwealth Secretariat in partnership with youth and sports ministry and foreign ministry organised the 2-day workshop titled "Commonwealth Charter Youth Workshop Bangladesh-2025".

The law adviser said his ministry has undertaken a bold reform drive aligned with the Commonwealth Charter's core values.

Citing some reform examples, he also said the government has amended the code of civil procedure to make justice faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

Asif said Bangladesh is digitalising the judiciary to ensure transparency and efficiency.

"We have started the process and wish to digitalise [the judiciary] in the next six months," he said.

He said the government amended laws on gender-based violence for timely justice and introduced digital marriage and divorce registration ensuring gender equality.

Noting that the cyber security act was one of the most hated and criticised laws in Bangladesh, he said the interim government has also revised the cyber protection ordinance to uphold freedom of expression.

"We have made an amendment through a very intense consultative process and we have made 23 drafts of those amendments during the process of finalising it [this ordinance]," he said.

"If you compare the cyber security law to the past versions, we definitely made significant advances in terms of securing people's rights," Asif Nazrul added.

He said these are not isolated changes which together reflect the government's commitment to the rule of law, good governance, judicial independence and human dignity -- the values that echo the very spirit of the Commonwealth Charter.

Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General Prof Luis Franceschi urged the participants to turn Commonwealth values into action in everyday life.

"The future of Bangladesh depends on the choices you make today. You may not be guaranteed success, but failure is guaranteed if you give up. So, don't give up. Stand up. Speak up. Lead forward. Choose actions that will make your communities and country proud," he said.

Franceschi is leading a Commonwealth delegation in Dhaka to engage with the interim government of Bangladesh.

Youths from diverse backgrounds, including media, civil society, minority groups and academia, joined the event.