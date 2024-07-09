Govt job question leak: 17 produced before court

Seventeen people who were arrested in connection with leaking questions of government job exams were produced before court in the capital around 3:00pm today.

Of them, Syed Abed Ali, Md Khalilur Rahman, Md Sajedul Islam, Abu Solaiman Md Sohel, Md Sakhayat Hossain, Saim Hossain and Liton Sarkar were produced before the court for recording their confessional statements.

The 10 others were produced before court to be sent to jail until the investigation is completed.