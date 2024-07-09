Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 03:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 03:52 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Govt job question leak: 17 produced before court

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 03:38 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 03:52 PM
PSC question leak
File photo

Seventeen people who were arrested in connection with leaking questions of government job exams were produced before court in the capital around 3:00pm today.

Of them, Syed Abed Ali, Md Khalilur Rahman, Md Sajedul Islam, Abu Solaiman Md Sohel, Md Sakhayat Hossain, Saim Hossain and Liton Sarkar were produced before the court for recording their confessional statements.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 10 others were produced before court to be sent to jail until the investigation is completed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

১২ বছরে অনেক পরীক্ষা হয়েছে, সেগুলো নিয়ে কী হবে বুঝতে পারছি না: পিএসসি চেয়ারম্যান

‘সব (সেট) প্রশ্ন ফাঁস হয়েছে, সেটাও আমি বলতে পারব না। আবার সব প্রশ্ন ফাঁস হয়নি, সেটাও আমি বলতে পারব না।’

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

আবেদ আলী কীভাবে বিসিএসের প্রশ্ন ফাঁস করলেন?

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification