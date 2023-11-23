Govt has no influence in Fakhrul's bail denial: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today that the government has no influence in the denial of bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam.

The judiciary is independent, and judges take decision after proper scrutiny, he said while talking to reporters after United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on him at the Secretariat.

Pointing at the BNP, he said, "If you want to come to power, you have to come to the elections. It is not possible through arson violence. If you want a change in power, you have to come to the elections."

Azaduzzaman said some leaders from the BNP are forming parties like Trinomool BNP and BNM to participate in the national election. "We told them that the elections will be free and fair with no party getting any undue advantage," he added.

He said there is no external pressure on the new parties; they are willingly forming new alliances.

"When Gwen Lewis asked about the election, I told her that there is joy everywhere in Bangladesh over the election. Nevertheless, our law enforcement agencies will be vigilant so that no unstable situation is created anywhere," the minister said.

In response to a question, the home minister said before the BNP's rally on October 28, a total of 565 cases were filed daily on average and after October 28, the average daily cases decreased to 438, a reduction by 127 cases per day.