Govt forms committee to monitor harassment cases against journos

The government today formed an eight-member committee, led by an additional secretary, to monitor harassment cases against journalists.

A notification, signed by Masud Khan, deputy secretary to the information and broadcasting ministry, announced the formation of the committee in the public interest.

"Recently, it has been observed that various harassment cases are being filed against journalists working in the media. To monitor these cases, a 'Committee for Monitoring Harassment Cases against Journalists in Mass Media' has been formed," the notification stated.

The scope of the committee includes monitoring various cases of harassment against journalists working in the media and reporting these cases to the authorities as needed.

The committee members include the additional secretary (broadcast) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the chief information officer of the Directorate of Information, a representative from the Law and Justice Division (at the rank of district judge), the director general of the Directorate of Films and Publications, MD of the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust, the DG of the Bangladesh Press Institute, the secretary of the Bangladesh Press Council, and the joint secretary (press) of the information ministry.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, several murder cases have been filed against a group of journalists.

Various journalist communities have criticised the filing of these sweeping murder charges, saying such indiscriminate murder cases against journalists represent a misuse of laws and also a violation of the interim government's promise of free journalism.