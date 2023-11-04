Govt filing ‘ghost cases’ to cling to power

BNP leader Khasru tells court that places him on six-day remand

BNP leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapan were remanded for six days each yesterday while another one was sent to jail over violence on October 28 in the capital.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said law enforcers arrested over 4,800 party leaders and activists across the country from October 24 till yesterday afternoon.

Of the arrestees, 292 were picked up in 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon, Rizvi told a virtual press briefing.

He said nine BNP leaders and activists have been handed capital punishment and 111 others sentenced to different jail terms in 17 "false cases" since July this year.

Yesterday, a Dhaka court placed BNP standing committee member Khasru and party Media Cell Convenor Swapan on six-day remand each in the case filed over the murder of police constable Amirul Islam Parvez.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi passed the order after police's Detective Branch Inspector Tariqul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case, produced the two before the magistrate seeking 10-day remand for each.

Claiming himself innocent, Khasru told the court that he was not involved in the incident. He said police implicated him in the murder just to harass him.

The BNP leader said false cases are being filed to steal votes in the next general election so that the government can stay in power.

"The case filed against me is not the first false case. Thousands of such 'ghost cases' have been filed. A new word 'ghost case' has been added to the dictionary. This word is not used anywhere in the world," he added.

The BNP leader said "Why would we resort to violence? We don't need to commit violence… Lakhs of people gather at our rallies spontaneously… It is a pity that the government has destroyed the state institutions."

Detectives arrested Khasru from a house in the capital's Gulshan around 1:00am yesterday, hours after picking up Swapan from the same area.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, over 2,100 people were arrested in the capital in 12 days from October 21. A total of 66 cases were filed during the same period over the clashes on October 28 and violence, vandalism, and arson on the following days.

Police filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station on October 29 against 164 people over the murder of the police constable. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir was named as the prime accused in the case.

Law enforcers in plain clothes arrested BNP Joint Secretary General Mujibur Rahman Sarwar from a house in the capital's Mohammadpur around 3:30am yesterday, said Rizvi.

Sarwar was later sent to jail by a Dhaka court in a case filed with Khilkhet Police Station over violence on October 28, court sources said.

BNP leader Fakhrul, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and its Dhaka north city unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque are among the party leaders arrested recently.

MORE ARRESTS IN DISTS

The Rab yesterday arrested 19 BNP men in different districts over violence, vandalism and arson.

In Jhenidah, 27 BNP men were arrested yesterday.

Police picked up 10 BNP leaders, including Monirul Islam, general secretary of Narail district BNP, from Malagram area of Faridpur's Alfadanga upazila early yesterday.

In Jashore, police filed a case against Khulna Division BNP Organising Secretary Anindya Islam Amit and 35 other local leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami for setting a BRTC bus on fire on Thursday night. Four of the accused were arrested yesterday.

In Narayanganj, a case was filed against 76 BNP men over arson, vandalism and explosion of crude bombs in Siddhirganj.

'BNP CAN'T DENY RESPONSIBILITY'

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said top BNP leaders cannot evade responsibility for creating anarchy on October 28.

"Top BNP leaders took a decision, and based on that decision, their activists attacked the chief justice's residence, judges' complex and killed a police constable. So they cannot evade responsibility," he told journalists after attending a programme in Old Dhaka yesterday.

Speaking to journalists at the DB office yesterday, DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said the rest of the BNP men, who were accused in cases over violence and the killing of the police constable on October 28, would be brought to book soon.

"We will arrest the rest of those who have been named in the first information report," he said.

FOUR SHIBIR MEN DETAINED

Police detained four members of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the pro-Jamaat-e-Islami students' front, from a mess in the capital's Uttara early yesterday.

Law enforcers also seized several laptops, mobile phones and documents relating to the organisational activities of the detainees.

A top DMP official said checking the mobile phones of the Shibir men, they came to know that the four used to carry out activities using encrypted apps.

The detainees were later handed over to the DB.

DB Deputy Commissioner (Uttara division) Akramul Hossain said they were investigating the activities of the Shibir men.