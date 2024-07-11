Govt can reduce or increase quota ratio: HC

The government is at liberty to fill up vacant seats from the general merit list, if the positions marked for candidates with quota are not fulfilled in any public examination, the High Court has said.

The High Court today released the operative portion of its judgement in a quota-related writ petition.

"...This judgment will not create any bar upon the respondents if they change, reduce or increase the ratio or percentage of the quotas relating to the aforesaid criteria as and when necessary," said Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat in the judgment.

More to follow...