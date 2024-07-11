Crime & Justice
Thu Jul 11, 2024 06:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 07:10 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Govt can reduce or increase quota ratio: HC

Thu Jul 11, 2024 06:45 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 07:10 PM
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

The government is at liberty to fill up vacant seats from the general merit list, if the positions marked for candidates with quota are not fulfilled in any public examination, the High Court has said.

The High Court today released the operative portion of its judgement in a quota-related writ petition.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"...This judgment will not create any bar upon the respondents if they change, reduce or increase the ratio or percentage of the quotas relating to the aforesaid criteria as and when necessary," said Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat in the judgment.

More to follow...

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
high court
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকার কোটার হার কমাতে বা বাড়াতে পারবে

আজ কোটা সংক্রান্ত রিট আবেদন নিয়ে হাইকোর্টের রায়ের মূল অংশ প্রকাশিত হয়েছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশের ব্যারিকেড ভেঙে শাহবাগে শিক্ষার্থীদের ব্লকেড

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification