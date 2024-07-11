Govt can change quota ratio, observes HC

The High Court today released the operative portion of its judgment regarding the quota system, observing that the government is at liberty to fill up the vacant posts from the general merit list, if any quota is not fulfilled in any public examination.

"However, this judgment will not create any bar upon the respondents if they change, reduce or increase the ratio or percentage of the quotas relating to the aforesaid criteria as and when necessary. The respondents [officials concerned of the government] are at liberty to fill up the vacant post from the general merit list, if any quota is not fulfilled in any public examination," the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat observed in the operative portion of the judgment and order.

The HC said the circular -- issued by the ministry of public administration on October 4, 2018 that cancelled the quota system in recruitment to government jobs -- is "hereby declared illegal, to have been issued without lawful authority and is of no legal effect".

In the circular, it was mentioned that in the case of direct recruitment to the posts of 9th grade (formerly 1st class) and 10th to 13th grade (formerly 2nd class), the appointment should be made on the basis of merit list. The existing quota system for direct recruitment to those posts has been abolished, it said.

On June 5, the HC delivered the verdict following a writ petition filed by Ohidul Islam Tushar and six others, who are children of freedom fighters, challenging the circular issued by the ministry of public administration on October 4, 2018 that cancelled the quota system in the recruitment to government jobs.

That day, the anti-quota students at different institutions, including Dhaka University, started agitations in protest the verdict.

They took to the streets on July 1 demanding reinstatement of the 2018 circular.

The students intensified their movement at many institutions across the country since July 4 as the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court did not stay the HC verdict following a government petition that sought an order of from the apex court.

The movement is ongoing.

In the operative portion of the judgment, which was released today, the HC directed the respondents to restore the quota for the children/grandchildren of freedom fighters, following the HC judgment and order, which was affirmed and modified by the Appellate Division earlier, and also directed to maintain the quotas for district, women, physically challenged persons, tribes, minor races and ethnic group and others, if any.

The HC judges also ordered the authorities concerned of the government to publish a notification in this regard as soon as possible preferably within three months from the date of receipt of this order.

Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman, who received a copy of the operative portion of the HC verdict, told The Daily Star that the details of the findings and grounds, on which the HC delivered the verdict, will be known when its full text will be released.

He said no appeal can be moved before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict with the copy of the operative portion.

The full text of a HC judgement is necessary for moving the appeal so that the Appellate Division can examine whether the HC verdict is correct or defective, he said.

The Appellate Division on July 10 issued four week's status quo on the subject matter regarding quota system and the HC judgement on it.

The apex court order means that the quota system will not remain in force until its further order, some legal experts told The Daily Star.