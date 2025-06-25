Govt to amend CrPC to protect rights during arrest

Says law adviser

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said the government has prepared a draft amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1898, aiming to ensure stronger safeguarding measures during arrests and interrogations.

"We have drafted an amendment to the CrPC to ensure a rights-based approach and strict safeguarding measures during arrest and interrogation. It'll be cleared very soon," he said while addressing a workshop in the capital.

The Commonwealth Secretariat in partnership with youth and sports ministry and foreign ministry organised the 2-day workshop titled "Commonwealth Charter Youth Workshop Bangladesh-2025".

The law adviser said his ministry has undertaken a bold reform drive aligned with the Commonwealth Charter's core values.

Citing some reform examples, he also said the government has amended the code of civil procedure to make justice faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

Asif said Bangladesh is digitalising the judiciary to ensure transparency and efficiency.

"We have started the process and wish to digitalise [the judiciary] in the next six months," he said.

He also said the government amended laws on gender-based violence for timely justice and introduced digital marriage and divorce registration, ensuring gender equality.

Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General Prof Luis Franceschi urged the participants to turn Commonwealth values into action in everyday life.

"The future of Bangladesh depends on the choices you make today. You may not be guaranteed success, but failure is guaranteed if you give up. So, don't give up," he said.

Franceschi is leading a Commonwealth delegation in Dhaka to engage with the interim government of Bangladesh.

Youths from diverse backgrounds, including media, civil society, minority groups and academia, joined the event.