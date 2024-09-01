Government committed to probe recent massacre

Says foreign affairs adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain has reaffirmed the interim government's commitment to an impartial and internationally credible investigation into the massacre in Bangladesh, followed by due judicial processes.

He spoke at the 50th Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on August 29-30.

Hossain announced that Bangladesh has joined the UN Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and reiterated the nation's continued engagement with the OIC.

He underscored Bangladesh's commitment to the peace process for Palestine, condemnation of Islamophobia and hate crimes against Muslims, and the enhancement of trade and investment through improved transportation and communication infrastructure.

The CFM, themed "Intra OIC Transportation and Communication Infrastructure," addressed various political, economic, social, cultural, and security issues.

A resolution on the "Situation of the Rohingya Muslim Community in Myanmar" was unanimously adopted, aiming to maintain pressure on Myanmar authorities.