Gopalganj violence: Resurgence of repressive tactics worrying

Say 11 citizens, demand probe, legal safeguards

Army troops on guard during a curfew in Gopalganj town’s launch terminal area on July 17, 2025. FILE PHOTO: STAR

The indiscriminate use of the repressive Anti-Terrorism Act, along with arrests and the detention of children, in Gopalganj signals a troubling return of repression, said a group of 11 citizens in a statement yesterday.

They stressed the urgent need to avoid blanket charges, arbitrary detentions, and mass arrests, and called for legal protections to be ensured for all, especially children.

They expressed concern over the violence, loss of life, and mass arrests surrounding the National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj.

The group also called for a fair probe, the upholding of human rights, and the guarantee of the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and public gatherings.

The 11 citizens are photographer Shahidul Alam, journalist Tasneem Khalil, artist Bithi Ghosh, writer Firoz Ahmed, Dhaka University teachers Samina Luthfa, Moshahida Sultana, and Rushad Faridi, lawyers Sara Hossain and Manzur Al Matin, and rights activist Nafiul Alam Supto.

They visited Gopalganj on July 22, following the July 16 attack on NCP rally venue which led to the deaths of five people, the arrest of nearly 300 individuals, including children.

Based on their preliminary observations, the group called for an independent and impartial investigation into the armed and coordinated assault on the NCP rally. It is imperative that those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable under the law, they said.

Simultaneously, they also emphasised the need for robust safeguards for all citizens.

"We demand that no innocent individual be subjected to harassment, that children's rights are fully protected, and that everyone has access to legal safeguards. The government must demonstrate responsible leadership in preventing all forms of discrimination and incitement."

The group also said that every political party has the right to hold public gatherings in any district of the country.

''We believe all political parties must refrain from making provocative or hateful statements,'' the group said.

The group also urged amendment and restructuring of the Human Rights Commission.