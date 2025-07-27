Gopalganj violence: ‘No rationale found for lethal weapon use’

11 citizens say resurgence of repressive tactics worrying, demand probe, legal safeguards

Army troops on guard during a curfew in Gopalganj town’s launch terminal area on July 17, 2025. FILE PHOTO: STAR

The indiscriminate use of the repressive Anti-Terrorism Act, along with arrests and the detention of children, in Gopalganj signals a troubling return of repression, said a group of 11 citizens in a statement yesterday.

"We haven't found any rationale for using lethal weapons," said the group that visited Gopalganj on July 22 following the violence centring a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally on July 16 which left five people dead.

"Since there are allegations that the army and police violated human rights in this incident, the inclusion of the army, police and home ministry representatives in the inquiry commission will bring its impartiality into question," the group said.

"One of the basic principles of impartiality is that the accused will never be the investigator," it added, calling for the reconstitution of the inquiry commission formed over the incident.

The group of citizens stressed the urgent need to avoid blanket charges, arbitrary detentions, and mass arrests, and called for legal protections to be ensured for all, especially children.

They also called for a fair probe, the upholding of human rights, and the guarantee of the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and public gatherings.

The 11 citizens are photographer Shahidul Alam, journalist Tasneem Khalil, artist Bithi Ghosh, writer Firoz Ahmed, Dhaka University teachers Samina Luthfa, Moshahida Sultana, and Rushad Faridi, lawyers Sara Hossain and Manzoor Al Matin, and rights activist Nafiul Alam Supto.

Based on their preliminary observations, the group called for an independent and impartial investigation into the armed and coordinated assault on the NCP rally. It is imperative that those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable under the law, they said.

Simultaneously, they also emphasised the need for robust safeguards for all citizens. Nearly 300 individuals, including children, have been arrested after the violence.

"We demand that no innocent individual be subjected to harassment, that children's rights are fully protected, and that everyone has access to legal safeguards. The government must demonstrate responsible leadership in preventing all forms of discrimination and incitement," said the citizens' group.

The group also said that every political party has the right to hold public gatherings in any district of the country.

''We believe all political parties must refrain from making provocative or hateful statements,'' it added.

The group urged amendment and restructuring of the Human Rights Commission.